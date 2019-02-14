This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

British teen who left London to become ISIS bride wants to 'come home and live quietly'

Shamima Begum ran away from London with two school friends in 2015.

By AFP Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 1:42 PM
35 minutes ago 4,438 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4493625
A handout from Metropolitan Police Shamima Begum who left Britain in 2015.
Image: PA Images
A handout from Metropolitan Police Shamima Begum who left Britain in 2015.
A handout from Metropolitan Police Shamima Begum who left Britain in 2015.
Image: PA Images

AN UNREPENTANT BRITISH teenager who joined the Islamic State group in Syria has said in an interview that she wants to come home, highlighting the challenge for Western governments on how to deal with returning jihadist supporters.

Shamima Begum, who ran away from London with two school friends in 2015, spoke to The Times from a refugee camp where she had fled the collapse of the IS group’s “caliphate” in eastern Syria.

Now 19, she expressed no regrets about joining the jihadists but said that two of her children were dead and she was now heavily pregnant.

“I just could not endure any more,” she told the newspaper.

She added: “I was also frightened that the child I am about to give birth to would die like my other children if I stayed on.

“So I fled the caliphate. Now all I want to do is come home to Britain.”

Begum made headlines around the world when, aged just 15, she left to join the jihadists with friends from Bethnal Green in east London. Another girl from the same school had run away the year before.

One girl, Kadiza Sultana, has been reported killed.

Begum said the other two, Sharmeena Begum — no relation — and Amira Abase stayed on in Baghouz, where IS fighters are making their last stand to hold on to the proto-state they declared in 2014.

“They were strong. I respect their decision,” Begum said of her friends.

She added:

I’m not the same silly little 15-year-old schoolgirl who ran away from Bethnal Green four years ago. And I don’t regret coming here.

‘Challenge for all of us’

The British authorities estimate around 900 Britons travelled to Syria and Iraq to join the conflict, of whom around 300-400 have since returned — and 40 have been prosecuted.

As of last month, around 200 were believed to still be alive and in the region.

(Click here if video doesn’t play)

Speaking to Sky News, Security Minister Ben Wallace said it was “worrying” that Begum had not expressed regret about going to Syria.

He also noted the difficulties faced by many governments of how to deal with those returning from abroad.

“It is a challenge for all of us,” he told BBC radio.

“Some of them were groomed… when they were young but are now adults and some of them are hardened fighters.

“We have successfully prosecuted a number of them in the last few years when they have come back and the others should expect the same if they return.”

The United States had said it is ready to help countries repatriate IS jihadists detained in Syria but that ultimately it is up to their home governments to come up with solutions.

Under new anti-terrorism legislation adopted in Britain this week, British nationals spending time in Syria face arrest and up to 10 years in prison on their return.

The law toughens previous legislation that required authorities to prove returning nationals had engaged in terrorist activities while abroad.

A lawyer who represented the families of Begum and her two friends four years ago, Tasnime Akunjee, told The Times he was “thankful she’s alive”.

He noted that when they ran away, “there was an understanding that as long as they had committed no further offence they will not be prosecuted and be come to seen as victims”.

‘My first severed head’

Begum married a Dutch fighter soon after arriving in Syria.

“Mostly it was normal life in Raqqa, every now and then bombing and stuff,” she told The Times.

But when I saw my first severed head in a bin it didn’t faze me at all. It was from a captured fighter seized on the battlefield, an enemy of Islam. I thought only of what he would have done to a Muslim woman if he had the chance.

Missing schoolgirls A CCTV image of the three teenagers as they leave London in 2015. Source: Metropolitan Police

Begum said she was nine months pregnant.

She said her two previous children had died in the past three months — a daughter, Sarayah, became ill, and a son, Jerah, whose death was linked to malnutrition.

“In the end, I just could not endure any more,” she said of her desire to get out.

Begum fled with her husband, but he surrendered to a group of Syrian fighters allied to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

“The caliphate is over,” she said, adding that “there was so much oppression and corruption that I don’t think they deserved victory”.

She acknowledged her notoriety but said: “I’ll do anything required just to be able to come home and live quietly with my child.”

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    106,859  84
    2
    		Woman dies after being struck by Luas in Tallaght
    60,119  3
    3
    		The Dutch government is using a giant blue mascot to warn of Brexit risks
    40,250  29
    Fora
    1
    		As Activision Blizzard prepares to cut hundreds of jobs, the fate of its Irish staff is unknown
    261  0
    2
    		'I'd rather work in the middle of the night than get up early - I'm not pretty in the morning'
    216  0
    3
    		Limerick's Teckro has secured $25m to bring clinical drug trials onto its digital platform
    76  0
    The42
    1
    		Declan Rice rejects Ireland and declares for England
    76,794  246
    2
    		Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    33,786  72
    3
    		Cork's remaining league fixtures moved as Páirc Uí Chaoimh revamp set to cost €95.8m
    30,876  42
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here’s why some influencers woke up this morning with a lot less Instagram followers
    18,382  4
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,466  0
    3
    		So, Ariana Grande wore a €5 Irish eyeliner in her new music video
    3,804  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Dublin's Lord Mayor to keep house after bank's €1m claim struck out
    Dublin's Lord Mayor to keep house after bank's €1m claim struck out
    Escaped prisoner who hid in wheelie bin from pursuing gardaí sentenced to five years
    Wife of accused phoned gardaí when DJ Bobby Ryan's body was found, courts hears
    GARDAí
    Garda warning over 'romance scams' after victim loses €48,000 in just over a year
    Garda warning over 'romance scams' after victim loses €48,000 in just over a year
    Gardaí probe petrol bomb attack on house in Drogheda
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    DUBLIN
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    Dublin star Healy applies for transfer to Cork's All-Ireland club champions Mourneabbey
    Poll: Would you use public transport more often if it was free?
    TRIAL
    Trial of man who allegedly intimidated woman into marrying a stranger collapses
    Trial of man who allegedly intimidated woman into marrying a stranger collapses
    'A tremendous victory for the rule of law': El Chapo found guilty in New York trial
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie