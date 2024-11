The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Shamrock Rovers 2

The New Saints 1

SHAMROCK ROVERS CAME from behind to defeat Welsh side The New Saints in their Europa Conference League clash at Tallaght Stadium this evening.

Jordan Williams gave TNS an early lead, but Johnny Kenny soon equalised before Dylan Watts made to 2-1 by half time. The result sees Stephen Bradley’s side edge closer towards European history: now on seven points, they could become the first League of Ireland club to reach the knockout stages since the introduction of the group/league phases.

