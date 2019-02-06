This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Some Brexit contingency plans 'eliminate immediate risk' but will only be temporary, Ross to warn

Minister Ross is to deliver an update on how Brexit will affect the haulage and aviation industries later today.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 6:01 AM
35 minutes ago 560 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4478805
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

PROPOSED MEASURES IN the aviation and road haulage industries will “eliminate the immediate risk” of a no-deal Brexit but will only be temporary, Minister for Transport Shane Ross is set to warn.

Ross is due to address the Oireachtas Transport Committee later today on the latest measures in place to deal with Brexit, with fears of a no-deal intensifying after the House of Commons backed a deal with the EU that wouldn’t include the backstop last week.

The backstop – a mechanism to keep Northern Ireland in regulatory alignment with the EU and avoid a hard border – is something the Irish government and EU have said is non-negotiable.

Minister Ross will tell the committee today that Ireland’s aviation industry, in particular, is “uniquely exposed by a no-deal scenario due to our heavy reliance on the Ireland-UK air transport market”. 

Ireland’s dependence on these aviation links for trade and tourism run into the billions of euro a year.

Ross will also say that he is “very concerned” about the potential for disruption to the UK landbridge.

The so-called landbridge – when Irish exporters transport their goods through the UK on the way to the EU – is relied upon heavily by certain sectors such as agri-food.

A study carried out by the Irish Maritime Development Office determined that 3 million tonnes of merchandise trade with the EU moves between Ireland and the continent via the UK landbridge.

It can take less than 20 hours to transport goods to the EU via the landbridge, but up to 40 via other routes.

“These sectors would be particularly adversely affected by any deterioration in transit times or increase in costs particularly in a no-deal scenario, and these sectors may not be able to opt for the direct maritime routes to the continent, given the longer journey times involved,” he will say. 

The minister will also point to work from his department to monitor the extent to which agencies at the port of Calais are stepping up preparedness for checks on products from and flowing through the UK. 

However, he will also highlight measures taken by the European Commission in the event of a no-deal.

When it comes to aviation, continued air access between the EU27 member states and the UK in the event of a no-deal – provided the UK reciprocates – will persist for a period of 12 months.

For a further nine months, the European Commission has proposed allowing access for UK hauliers to the EU to ensure basic road connectivity if the UK responds in kind. 

“While both the proposed aviation and road haulage EU Commission measures are temporary only, they do eliminate the immediate risk from March 2019 and allow time and space to find alternative and more permanent arrangements,” Ross will say.

He will add that work has been done to establish additional controls at ports and at Dublin Airport. The Office of Public Works is also working to deliver the required facilities for the agriculture, health and customs checks that would be necessary after Brexit. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		David Trimble is planning to take Theresa May's government to court over the backstop
    71,202  51
    2
    		Liam Neeson says he's 'not racist' after receiving backlash over controversial interview
    65,135  196
    3
    		Tyson Fury's Dublin and Cork gigs cancelled after threats of a 'repeat of the Regency'
    59,564  35
    Fora
    1
    		After a three-year absence, free public Wi-Fi is coming back to Dublin - but not the city centre
    821  0
    2
    		Dog-sitting app HouseMyDog is merging with a Spanish rival to take on the European market
    395  0
    3
    		Limerick port accuses its clients of trying to kill a floating data centre project 'at all costs'
    217  0
    The42
    1
    		Mourinho handed one-year jail sentence and €2m fine but will not serve time
    32,768  32
    2
    		Stunning strike from Carlow's Pádraig Amond inspires FA Cup giantkilling
    27,115  20
    3
    		Analysis: Ireland slip with the little details that make a big difference in attack
    26,714  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I watched 'Abducted In Plain Sight' and I have some questions
    18,835  4
    2
    		Vogue Williams' post sparked a breastfeeding debate, but would you ever question a mother's decision?
    10,000  0
    3
    		Here is every single thing you should know if you're debating whether to get braces or Invisalign as an adult
    7,504  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Dublin teen (14) accused of four violent robberies in one day
    Dublin teen (14) accused of four violent robberies in one day
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping a number of boys tells jury he has 'some senile dementia'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Irish government welcomes May's border comments but says she has 'unrealistic expectations' about backstop
    Irish government welcomes May's border comments but says she has 'unrealistic expectations' about backstop
    David Trimble is planning to take Theresa May's government to court over the backstop
    Theresa May to visit Northern Ireland tomorrow
    HEALTH
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    INMO calls ministers' invite to talk about issues other than pay 'massively disrespectful' and 'cynical'
    Opinion: We need to remove the stigma around lung cancer - no one should be blamed for getting it
    GARDAí
    Family concerned for girl missing from Tallaght
    Family concerned for girl missing from Tallaght
    Two men arrested after cash, cigarettes and phones stolen from businesses overnight
    People reminded to lock their cars after 35 robberies in Cork at weekend

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie