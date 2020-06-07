This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 7 June, 2020
Surfer killed in shark attack off eastern coast of Australia

The incident happened at a popular beach around 100 kilometres south of Brisbane.

By AFP Sunday 7 Jun 2020, 9:42 AM
1 hour ago 12,951 Views 13 Comments
In this image made from aerial video, a shark swims along the coast of Kingscliff, New South Wales.
Image: ABC/CH7/CH9 via AP
Image: ABC/CH7/CH9 via AP

A SURFER HAS died after being attacked by a three-metre shark at a popular beach off Australia’s east coast, police said today.

The man was surfing at Kingscliff, about 100 kilometres south of Brisbane, this morning when the shark mauled his leg.

“Police have been told several board-riders came to his assistance and fought the shark off before the injured man could be helped to shore,” police said in a statement.

“He was rendered first aid for serious injuries to his left leg but died at the scene.”

Police said the man had not yet been formally identified but was believed to be a 60-year-old from Queensland state.

His death is the third known fatal shark attack in Australia this year.

Australia has one of the world’s highest incidences of shark attacks, but fatalities remain rare.

There were 27 attacks but no deaths off Australia last year, according to data from Sydney’s Taronga Zoo.

© – AFP 2020  

