The GoFundMe page set up to support the wife and two children of Irish chef Shaun Brady, who was shot dead outside his restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon, has raised in excess of $133,000 (€120,000).

Mr Brady, who was originally from Nenagh in County Tipperary, co-owned Brady’s KC restaurant in the Brookside area of Kansas City. Two male juveniles arrested in connection with the case have since been charged with his murder.

The teenagers, who cannot be named due to their age, are charged with second degree murder and “attempted stealing”. They are being held in secure detention. The GoFundMe page was created by the organisers of the annual Kansas City Irish Fest, which is taking place this weekend.

The fundraiser states: “As a chef, Shaun Brady nourished his community not just with incredible food, but with a deep pride in his culture and a contagious enthusiasm for celebration.

“The light he brought to our Irish community will endure through those touched by his talent, spirit, and joy for life.

By donating to the Shaun Brady Memorial Fund through Go Fund Me, you can ensure lasting support for Shaun’s family, including his beloved wife and two young children, helping them feel the comfort and security of his legacy for years to come.

“We invite you to contribute $45—the ticket price of Shaun’s cherished KCIF Irish Fest Breakfast shared with friends, though any amount will mean the world to those who loved him and to the Kansas City Irish community that he brought together with his remarkable spirit.

“All proceeds will go directly to a trust fund to support Shaun’s family.”

Mr Brady moved to Kansas more than a decade ago with his Missouri-born wife Kate . He is survived by his wife and their two young children, Seamus and Mary.

He was prayed for and remembered at an Irish Fest Mass in Kansas City on Sunday.

The traditional Irish breakfast that he was responsible for organising every year has been cancelled. Instead, family, friends and members of the hospitality community will gather and remember the father of two.

The GoFundme Page can be accessed at Donations can be made to the fund at gofund.me/b22217f6.