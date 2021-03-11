#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 11 March 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí shut down shebeen operating in Cavan

It was raided last Friday.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 6:36 PM
1 hour ago 25,472 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5378853
The set up.
Image: Garda Press Office
The set up.
The set up.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ LAST FRIDAY raided a shebeen which was in operation in Cavan. 

Officers searched a private premises in Loch Gowna as part of Operation Navigation which targets people breaching liquor licensing laws.

The premises was searched under warrant by local Gardaí attached to Arva Garda station shortly after 10pm on Friday 5th March, 2021.

During the search, Gardaí discovered alcohol, beer kegs and taps, cash, bar stools and other bar equipment.

Enquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. No arrests were made in this phase of the investigation.

A garda spokesman said a number of people were found present at the premises and these persons will all be issued with Fixed Penalty Notices. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie