Gardaí shut down shebeen operating in Cavan

GARDAÍ LAST FRIDAY raided a shebeen which was in operation in Cavan.

Officers searched a private premises in Loch Gowna as part of Operation Navigation which targets people breaching liquor licensing laws.

The premises was searched under warrant by local Gardaí attached to Arva Garda station shortly after 10pm on Friday 5th March, 2021.

During the search, Gardaí discovered alcohol, beer kegs and taps, cash, bar stools and other bar equipment.

Enquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. No arrests were made in this phase of the investigation.

A garda spokesman said a number of people were found present at the premises and these persons will all be issued with Fixed Penalty Notices.