Gardaí raid suspected shebeen in Limerick

GARDAI IN LIMERICK yesterday raided a suspected shebeen operating out of a private premises.

Officers from Henry Street discovered a fully operational, unlicensed bar in a garage adjacent to the premises.

When Gardaí arrived, there were several glasses on the tables with drink inside them. The premises was found to be equipped with a fully functioning toilet, a television and a dartboard.

A significant amount of alcohol, including six beer kegs, was seized during the operation along with refrigeration units, four beer dispenser taps, gas regulators and optic dispensers.

Nobody was present at the time of the search.

A garda spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions”.