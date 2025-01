GARDAÍ IN KERRY are investigating an incident of animal cruelty in which a sheep was killed last Sunday.

Gardaí said they were alerted to the incident, which occurred on a farm in Clonkeen, Co Kerry at around 3:30pm.

“A sheep was killed during the incident,” a Garda spokesperson told The Journal.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.

The incident had been reported in a local Facebook group, although the original post has since been removed.