DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE are the scene of a suspected fire at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin city.

Images from the scene show a number of units at the hotel. Staff and guests were evacuated as a result of the incident.

In a statement, DFB confirmed it was at the scene and that the fire had been brought under control.

Images showed a number of DFB units at the scene and a group of firefighters holding a hose.

