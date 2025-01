AS THE NATION braces for possibly its worst storm in recent memory, the public has prepared in the only way we know how – stocking up on bread.

Storm Éowyn imminently expected to hit all corners of the land with ‘tornado-like’ winds, according to Met Éireann.

The bread-frenzy is the least (yeast?) of everyone’s problem, as the national forecaster have advised to shelter at home, as the storm will bring extremely dangerous travelling conditions, many fallen trees and significant and widespread power outages.

Empty aisles at Tesco Inchicore this evening. The Journal / Stephen McDermott The Journal / Stephen McDermott / Stephen McDermott

Nevertheless, social media has been flooded with photos of cleared-out bread aisles, with people seemingly stocking up ahead of the stormy conditions tomorrow.

While the photos may look like a cause for alarm ahead of the status-red winds, there’s no need for a bread alert, Retail Excellence Ireland (REI) have said.

‘No need to panic’

Chief Executive of the REI Jean McCabe told The Journal that despite the many viral images, shops would have “ample supplies” to meet the increased public demand.

Advertisement

She urged shoppers not to overstock, pointing out that the storm is expected to pass by tomorrow afternoon.

“The timeline for the red warning is mostly through the night and early into Friday morning, so you will see stores opening back up once it’s safe to do so by tomorrow afternoon – the window of shop closures is actually quite short,” McCabe said.

“For that reason alone there’s no need to panic buy”.

McCabe added that photos of empty aisles has “sensationalised” the issue.

“Retailers and businesses have taken notice in the run up to tomorrow and they would have had the opportunity to consider increases in demand for products like bread, and will have adjusted their their orders based on that,” McCabe said.

“I would be hopeful that you’re still going to see bread on shelves this evening in some locations, but it’s all down to consumer behavior. There was no need to rush out and panic.”

Retail Excellence Ireland added that while power outages may affect some stores, opening hours will be decied on an individual basis after the storm.

“The government and official bodies have given direct guidelines on what what is expected of businesses during a red warning – the opportunity for people to work from home, store closures, obviously, enough to travel during those periods, so there would be a clear consensus on what the course of action should be from retailers,” McCabe said.

Several major Irish bakeries have joked on social media about the additional bread sales ahead of the Storm, though four producers – Johnston Mooney & O’Brien, Brennans Bread, Pat the Baker and Irish Pride – did not reply to The Journal for comment on the pre-storm sales today.