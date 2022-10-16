Poll: Do climate protesters have the right to deface public property or art?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE UK’S HOME Secretary Suella Braverman has unveiled plans for a major crackdown on the kind of protest favoured by climate activists – as she pledged to stop demonstrators holding the public “to ransom”.
Two Just Stop Oil supporters were arrested earlier this week after throwing tinned soup at one of Vincent van Gogh’s most famous paintings to protest against fossil fuels.
This morning we want to know: Do climate protesters have the right to deface public property or art?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (27)