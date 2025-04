SHORT TERM LETS regulation gets one step closer today with Cabinet set to approve the draft General Scheme which will set out the establishment of a register for short-term lets.

The government has previously suggested the register could take 12,000 properties out of the tourism market and back into use as homes for long-term rental.

While the idea of a register was announced by then Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien as part of the government’s 2021 Housing for All plan, several implementation deadlines have been missed.

As reported by The Journal in early March, ministers will be told that government believes the optimal time to introduce the register is 20 May 2026.

Today’s Cabinet discussion comes after Tánaiste Simon Harris said the discussion around the legislation is “going on way too long”.

The short-term let Bill aims to establish a register which aims to enforce a requirement, introduced in 2019, for property owners to obtain change of use planning permission to let out entire houses and apartments on platforms such as Airbnb when they are located in rent pressure zones.

This is also required if the owner is a resident but wants to let their entire property on a short-term basis for more than 90 days per year.

Anyone letting a property, or bedrooms in a home, for periods of 21 nights or less will have to register with Fáilte Ireland under the planned new legislation.

Once the register is in place, with the new deadline of next year, officials will be able to identify where the short term letting properties are as online platforms will have to provide monthly reports for any area with a registration procedure.

The reports will include the contact details of the short term rental host and the address of the property in addition to activity data about the number of nights the property was rented.

To align with the commencement of the short-term lets Bill, it is understood the Department of Housing is developing a policy position relating to planning, for the purposes of short term letting.

It is intended that this policy will be published in the form of a National Planning Statement (NPS), under the recently enacted 2024 Planning and Development Act.

It is understood this may indicate that applications from property owners for short-term lets based in towns with a population of over 15,000 may not be approved.

Such a move, which has not been decided upon, could cause upset among some in the tourism industry. Cabinet will be told today that there is a need to balance the need for short term lettings to support jobs in tourism and the needs of the long term housing market.