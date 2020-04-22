This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 22 April, 2020
Suspected shotgun and ammunition discovered near Cork cemetery

The suspected shotgun and ammunition have been sent for ballistic analysis.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 9:36 AM
31 minutes ago 3,432 Views 6 Comments
Image: GardaPressOffice
Image: GardaPressOffice

GARDAÍ IN CORK have seized a suspected sawn-off shotgun and ammunition following an intelligence-led operation in the city yesterday. 

The discovery was made by detectives attached to the serious crime investigation unit in Cork city in an area next to the cemetery off Skehard Road at 2.30pm.

During the search, gardaí found “what appeared to be a single barrel shotgun that had the stock and the barrel sawn off”.

Three shotgun cartridges were also located in close proximity to the firearm. 

A further search of the area was carried out by the Southern Region Dog Unit and members of the Divisional Search team but no other items were discovered.

The suspected shotgun and ammunition have been sent for ballistic analysis.

“No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,” a garda spokesperson added. 

