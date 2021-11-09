#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 9 November 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Should members of An Garda Síochana wear body-cams?

The annual AGSI conference will hear calls for the introduction of body-worn cameras.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 9 Nov 2021, 8:07 AM
46 minutes ago 7,918 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5596005
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE ANNUAL DELEGATE conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors began yesterday in Killarney.

In a statement this morning AGSI has said the conference will put a sharp focus on the new Policing, Security, and Community Safety Bill which the organisation says provides an array of multiple bodies with complex and ambiguous responsibilities.   

RTÉ reported the conference will also hear calls for the introductions of body-worn cameras for gardaí.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has previously voiced concerns about the use of body cams, citing privacy rights and describing the cameras as “invasive and unnecessary”.

So, today we want to know… Should members of An Garda Síochana wear body-cams?


Poll Results:

Yes (818)
No (50)
I'm not sure / no opinion (36)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie