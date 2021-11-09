Poll: Should members of An Garda Síochana wear body-cams?

THE ANNUAL DELEGATE conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors began yesterday in Killarney.

In a statement this morning AGSI has said the conference will put a sharp focus on the new Policing, Security, and Community Safety Bill which the organisation says provides an array of multiple bodies with complex and ambiguous responsibilities.

RTÉ reported the conference will also hear calls for the introductions of body-worn cameras for gardaí.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has previously voiced concerns about the use of body cams, citing privacy rights and describing the cameras as “invasive and unnecessary”.

