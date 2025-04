THERE IS CROSS-party support in the Dáil for a Social Democrats bill to ban hare coursing, which they describe as a “barbaric practice”.

Hare coursing is a controversial sport that involves a hare being released in an enclosure and chased down by greyhounds, before being let go into the wild. Although the dogs are muzzled, the hares can still be injured and even killed.

Advertisement

It is a practice that is banned in the UK, including Northern Ireland, and most European countries. Ireland is one of just three European countries where it remains legal.

Campaigners and some politicians have long fought to outlaw the practice in Ireland.

Today we’re asking you: Should hare coursing be banned?