This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 20 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Yes, you need to self-isolate while waiting for a coronavirus test - here's what else you need know

What you need to know about self-isolation, quarantine and how it all works.

By Aoife Barry Friday 20 Mar 2020, 3:29 PM
40 minutes ago 7,990 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5052287
Image: Shutterstock/Horth Rasur
Image: Shutterstock/Horth Rasur

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE between quarantine and self-isolation? What about social distancing?

There are a lot of terms flying around the place at the moment, some of which might be a bit confusing. You know you need to exercise social distancing, but what additional precautions do you need to take if you’re waiting for a coronavirus test, or you’ve had a test and you’re waiting for the results?

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about this.

Social distancing 

If you’re not sick, and you’re an average person going about your business – whether you’re young, old, in work or not, you need to employ social distancing.

Here’s more on that here:

Self-quarantine

The HSE says that self-quarantine is ‘restricted movement’. This means:

  • Avoiding contact with other people as much as possible
  • Avoiding social situations as much as possible

You need to do this if:

  • You are a close contact of a confirmed case of coronavirus
  • You are returning to Ireland from another country (here’s more on that) and don’t have symptoms. You must quarantine for 14 days after returning home.

A ‘close contact’ is someone:

  • Living in the same house or shared accommodation as the person with coronavirus
  • Who has spent more than 15 minutes in face-to-face contact within two metres of the person with coronavirus

If you self-quarantine:

  • Avoid contact with other people as much as possible
  • You can still go outside for walks, runs or cycles on your own
  • But don’t spend time in close contact with other people
  • Don’t go to work, college, or school
  • Don’t go to meetings or gatherings, or crowded places
  • Don’t use public transport
  • Don’t have visitors, don’t go shopping, don’t travel outside or inside Ireland
  • Keep away from vulnerable people – like pregnant women or those with long-term medical conditions

If you’re coming back to Ireland from another country and you don’t have coronavirus symptoms, you need to self-quarantine (unless you return from Northern Ireland OR you are an essential chain worker – eg a pilot or haulier).

If you come back to Ireland and you do have symptoms of coronavirus, you need to self-isolate and phone your GP, so a test can be arranged if your GP feels you need it. 

Self-isolation

Self-isolation is a step up from quarantine. It means:

  • Staying indoors
  • Completely avoiding contact with other people

When do you need to self-isolate?

The HSE says one reason to do this is if you have symptoms of coronavirus.

Here’s what the HSE says are symptoms:

  • A cough (any kind)
  • Shortness of breath
  • Breathing difficulties
  • Fever (38 degrees celsius and above)

Other reasons to self-isolate:

  • Before you get tested for coronavirus (if you have symptoms)
  • While you are waiting for your test results
  • If you have had a positive test result for coronavirus
  • You have travelled in to Ireland from somewhere else AND have coronavirus symptoms (even if you haven’t been tested)

The reason you have to self-isolate is because you can spread the virus to others.

When should I stop self-isolating?

When you haven’t had a fever for five days, and it has been 14 days since you first developed symptoms, says the HSE advice.

When should I stop self-quarantine?

For up to 14 days, but shorter if there is a delay between exposure and identification. 

I am self-isolating – what about the people I live with?

The HSE advises that you should stay in a room with a window that you can open (needless to say, stay on your own).

Sharing a bathroom? Use it last and clean it thoroughly.

Don’t share any items you’ve used with other people – like food, dishes, cups, towels, bedding.

You should eat in your room if possible, and your items should be washed in a dishwasher.

Proper hand hygiene is to be followed throughout all this – keep those hands washed often.

Related Read

19.03.20 School closures may be extended into April or May, Taoiseach tells Fine Gael TDs

Your laundry should be washed at a high temperature, and the washing machine should be cleaned.

Don’t use a launderette.

Throughout all this, the HSE advises you keep yourself mobile – try and get fresh air by going out to your garden, backyard or balcony. Stay hydrated, keep in touch with people, and avoid alcohol.

If you’re caring for someone with coronavirus, there are some tips here.

I feel well, but a close contact has coronavirus

The HSE says that in this case you need to restrict your movements (self quarantine). See above for more info.

If you start feeling unwell and showing symptoms of coronavirus, contact your GP.

Do my family have to self-quarantine too?

In this case, the HSE says that: “Other household members do not need to restrict their movements unless they are told to.”

This is something to check with your doctor.

Testing in Ireland

Currently, there are 19 community coronavirus testing sites in Ireland – including Croke Park. The HSE said this week that it’s looking at more testing sites, including using naval ships as testing centres. 

There have been delays in waiting for tests. Two people told TheJournal.ie they waited a week for their test, after speaking to their GP. But by the end of this week, 10 hospitals were to have the capacity to process tests.

On St Patrick’s Day, the HSE said that there was a delay in the number of days it was getting through the test backlog, but it was due to come down as the process ramped up. 

A delivery of 30,000 swabs was due on Thursday of this week. This was also due to improve test times. But if you are waiting for a test, be aware that at this point, it won’t be immediate. Your GP will have more information on your specific case.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie