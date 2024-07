BARNARDOS HAS RELEASED its 2024 Back to School survey, highlighting the costs parents face when sending their child to school.

The survey found that on average, primary school parents spent €119 on uniforms this year while secondary school parents spent €211.

While some argue that school uniforms can make all students equal and reduce visible economic differences, the cost of buying uniforms can also place a burden on parents.

Some 85% of primary school parents said they were worried about meeting the cost of uniforms this year, while this number was 90% for secondary school parents.

So today we’re asking: Should school uniforms be scrapped?