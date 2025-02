AN IRISH AVIATION tycoon is planning a ‘super-home’ on Dublin’s millionaires row on Shrewsbury Road by amalgamating two houses purchased for a combined €11.55 million.

Last November the chief executive of aircraft leasing firm, AerCap, Aengus Kelly and his wife Deirdre O’Malley purchased No 5 Shrewsbury Road in Dublin 4 for €6.75 million.

The property lies next door to the couple’s existing family home at No 7 Shrewsbury Road.

In 2015, the couple purchased No 7 Shrewsbury Road for €4.8 million and now Deirdre O’Malley is seeking planning permission to partially demolish and alter the recently purchased No 5 and their existing home at No 7 on what is Ireland’s most exclusive address of Shrewsbury Road.

As part of the ambitious ‘super home’ plan, O’Malley is seeking to amalgamate the two properties into one five bedroomed three storey over-basement level with one bedroomed apartment at first floor level.

In a statutory planning notice published on Friday, O’Malley has given notice that she is to seek planning permission from Dublin City Council to partially demolish the ground, first and attic floor levels to the front, side and rear of No 5 and the partial, minor demolition of ground, first and attic floor levels to the front of No 7 to accommodate the proposal.

The planned construction works involve the construction of a part single, part two storey extension to the front, side and rear of No 5 part of which will have a pyramidal glass roof at ground floor level to the rear.

The construction works also include a part-single, part two storey extension to the front of No 7 and provision of attic level dormers at the front, side and rear elevations.

The boundary wall that separates No 5 and No 7 is to be removed and replaced with new railings and hedging.

The proposals for the property also include the provision of a shallow reflective pool, a canopy forming ground floor level terrace and new trees in the rear amenity space.

Kelly has led AerCap as chief executive since 2011 and in 2023 shared executive pay of $9.3m in salary, bonus and pension contributions with two high ranking executives.

In 2023, Kelly steered AerCap to post tax profits of $3.14bn on revenues of $7.58bn.

The Shrewsbury Road couple will be seeking to avoid the planning battle with locals on their new plans that they encountered in 2015 and 2016 when extending No 7 with a three storey over basement level extension.

The couple’s 2016 make-over included a 3,000 square foot subterranean level with a gym, shower room, playroom, wine cellar, cinema and kitchenette.

Dublin City Council granted planning permission for the scheme but the project was stalled after the Shrewsbury Road Residential and Environmental Protection Association (SRREPA) and other local residents lodged appeals with An Bord Pleanala against the council decision.

An Bord Pleanala gave the green light for the works in May 2016.