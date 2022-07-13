Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Wednesday 13 July 2022
Advertisement

New sick pay law to guarantee all workers three days paid sick leave once commenced

This is the first time Ireland has had a statutory sick pay scheme.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 13 Jul 2022, 5:33 PM
43 minutes ago 2,728 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5816258
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE NEW SICK pay scheme that will guarantee workers paid leave once commenced has passed all Stages of the Oireachtas today.

All workers will be entitled to 10 days paid leave by 2026 onwards under the new scheme. 

The new scheme will start with three days paid sick leave per year, rising to five days in year two, seven days in year three, and employers will eventually cover the cost of ten days in year four.

This is the first time Ireland has had a statutory sick pay scheme.

Sick pay will be paid by employers at a rate of 70% of an employee’s wage, subject to a daily maximum of €110.

It can be revised over time by ministerial order in line with inflation and changing incomes.

An employee must obtain a medical certificate to avail of statutory sick pay, and the entitlement is subject to the employee having worked for their employer for a minimum of 13 weeks.

Once entitlement to sick pay from their employer ends, employees who need to take more time off may qualify for illness benefit from the Department of Social Protection subject to PRSI contributions.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar said today that this is a “really important new employment right, that all workers will now have, no matter what their illness or job”.

“Many employers pay sick pay, but the pandemic really highlighted the vulnerability of some workers, especially in the private sector and those on low pay. We’ve also been behind our European counterparts on this, with Ireland being one of the few advanced countries without such a scheme,” he added. 

He said no worker should feel pressurised to come into work when they are unwell.

“It’s not good for their own health obviously, but it’s also bad for their colleagues, any customers they deal with and their employer. From later this year, all workers will have the safety net of knowing they will not lose out on payment if they are unwell and can’t come into work,” he said. 

Varadkar added that he has been very conscious of the impact this new law will have on employers.

He said the most important workers’ right is the right to work, adding that he knows how difficult and disruptive the past couple of years have been on business owners and employers.

“That’s why we’re phasing it in as we are and I think we’ve designed it in such a way that is fair and affordable for enterprise,” he said.

Sinn Fein and Labour acknowledged that today is a good day for workers and for the first time there is a statutory sick pay scheme. 

Minister of State State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English thanked opposition members for their cooperation in passing of the legislation through both Houses of the Oireachtas. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie