A “SIGNIFICANT NUMBER” of Dublinbikes station are not working due to an issue with the external data communications provider.

Dublinbikes said many of its stations have been “disconnected from the network since opening this morning” at 5.30am.

A spokesperson said its data communications supplier is working on the issue with the “aim of restoring service as soon as possible”.

The spokesperson apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Dublinbikes launched in 2009 and there are around 1,600 bikes available at 115 stations across Dublin City.

Meanwhile, Dublin City Council also faced problems this morning as “technical issues” resulted in its phone lines being down.

The Council has since said that its phone lines are back up and running but that lines are “very busy” as a result of the disruption.