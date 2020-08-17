This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 17 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Simon Coveney says Ireland does not accept the result of the Belarussian presidential election

He said he is “deeply concerned” by human rights abuses in the country.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 17 Aug 2020, 5:32 PM
8 minutes ago 1,009 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5178169
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney has said he is “deeply concerned” about what he described as the ongoing human rights abuses in Belarus.

Coveney said the presidential election in the country “was not legitimate” and has called on the current Belarussian government to release any remaining protesters. 

Belarus today entered its ninth straight day of protest following the re-election of Alexander Lukashenko, who has now been in power for over 26 years. 

Authorities initially tried to suppress the rallies, detaining almost 7,000 people in the first days of the protests. Police moved aggressively, using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

However, the police presence has also but disappeared at the rallies now.

The official results of the election vote gave Lukashenko 80% of the vote and Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya only 10%, but the opposition claims the vote was rigged.

Related Read

17.08.20 'There will be no new election until you kill me': Lukashenko is defiant as EU leaders to discuss next steps

In a statement this evening, Coveney said that Ireland did not accept the result of the election.

He said: “I remain deeply concerned by the ongoing developments in Belarus and totally condemn the human rights abuses which we have seen take place since the flawed presidential election.

This result was not legitimate as evidenced by the intimidation and detentions which took place both before and after the election and the response of the state authorities to the large-scale and overwhelmingly peaceful protests which are now taking place across the country.  Ireland does not accept the election result as a true reflection of the democratic will of the Belarusian people.

 

Coveney said he commended the many thousands of people who have made their voices heard, including through the mass demonstrations we have seen over the weekend.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He also welcomed the decision to convene a special European Council on Wednesday and said he will be discussing the issue with his EU foreign minister colleagues over the next week. 

Coveney added: “We will continue to press the Belarusian authorities to release all civilians who were unjustly detained and we fully support the initiation of a process of targeted sanctions.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie