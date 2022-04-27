#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 27 April 2022
Advertisement

Foreign affairs minister to meet senior US officials on Washington trip

Coveney is expected to raise the Northern Ireland Protocol as well the war in Ukraine.

By Press Association Wednesday 27 Apr 2022, 9:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,593 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5749573
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney is travelling to Washington to meet with senior officials in the Biden administration.

Coveney is arriving in the US today on visit to Washington DC and Boston, with meetings tomorrow and Friday with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

He is also set for meetings on Capitol Hill.

The trip comes amid ongoing negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol, as well as days before the NI Assembly elections on 5 May.

Coveney is expected to raise the Northern Ireland Protocol as well the war in Ukraine and the upcoming Stormont elections during his visit.

The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with the North but Unionists say it has created a economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.

US President Joe Biden has been a vocal opponent of any moves perceived to pose a threat to peace in Northern Ireland and the stability of the Good Friday Agreement.

The UK Government has refused to be drawn on reports that the Queen’s Speech on 10 May may include legislation to unilaterally suspend the protocol if a negotiated solution does not emerge.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Speaking ahead of the visit, Coveney said: “Ireland and the United States have deep and warm relations built on a foundation of historic ties and shared values. Strengthening this relationship further is a priority for the Government.

“This visit to Washington DC and Boston is an important opportunity to discuss shared approaches to confronting global challenges, and to re-engage with our diaspora community and other friends of Ireland in the United States as we emerge from the pandemic.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie