TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has said Irish MEPs need to consider a vote for Ursula von der Leyen to have another term as president of the European Commission would not be a vote for her but a vote for her entire team of commissioners.

The government is hopeful that its outgoing finance minister Michael McGrath will be able to nab a significant portfolio as commissioner.

But Fianna Fáil’s MEPs have all insisted they will not be lending their vote for von der Leyen to retain the president’s role, with Dublin MEP Barry Andrews recently citing her stance on the genocide accusations facing Israel over its war in Gaza.

Von der Leyen is a member of the European People’s Party (EPP), a grouping that includes Fine Gael, which managed to remain the largest group in the European Parliament. The EPP is part of a coalition with Renew Europe, of which Fianna Fáil is a member.

Speaking today in Brussels, Harris said he was encouraging Irish MEPs to back von der Leyen.

“I think when it comes to MEPS voting for the commission presidents they’re effectively voting for that commissioner’s team,” Harris said.

“I think it is helpful, now that we have sight of our nominee, for MEPs to reflect on that as well and how they can assist Michael McGrath and assist Ireland to getting the best portfolio.”

Harris said there was still a “way to go” in the process, noting that the first step today is for the European Council to confirm the nominee that it intends to put to the European Parliament to be next president of the commission.

The Taoiseach said there was a “clear consensus” that will be von der Leyen.

She will need to be confirmed by the European Parliament. If successful, the former German defence minister will then begin considering the allocation of commissioner portfolios.

Ireland is putting forward the departing finance minister Michael McGrath, which Harris said should be taken as a “signal of intent” that the government here is serious about acquiring a significant portfolio.

“I do believe there’s an advantage in having clarity on the name of the Irish commissioner at a relatively early stage,” Harris said.

“I also think it is a symbol of intent and how seriously we take the European Union that we have sent one of our most senior politicians. It’s a big decision for a government, particularly at this stage in the government’s cycle, to send its finance minister, and we’re doing that because we believe you need to send people of seriousness substance and with significant experience.”

With reporting by Jane Matthews