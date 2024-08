GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 50s in connection with a bomb threat made against Taoiseach Simon Harris’ home at the end of June.

Gardaí searched the property at the time the threat was made an confirmed it to be a hoax. Harris said that the threat was “completely unacceptable”.

The threat was made in a phone call to the Samaritans.

The man is currently detained under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the Garda Eastern Region.

It is understood that the man is currently incarcerated in Midlands Prison and was removed by Gardaí on a warrant under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1999.

Gardaí say that an investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

With reporting by the Press Association.