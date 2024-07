TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS says he looks forward to the Taoiseach-UK Prime Minister relationship going from “strength to strength”.

Following the landslide victory for Labour in the UK election overnight, Harris said he will speak to Keir Starmer, the incoming UK Prime Minister, “in the coming hours”.

Speaking to reporters this morning at Government Buildings, Harris said the election of a Labour government in the UK can herald a “great reset” in Anglo-Irish relations.

“The relationship between Ireland and the United Kingdom is deeply consequential for all people across these islands and the relationship between an Irish Taoiseach and a British Prime Minister is vital.

Advertisement

“Today is about looking forward. It’s about realising the full potential of that relationship between Taoiseach and Prime Minister and between our governments,” he added.

Harris said the last number of years “have been extraordinarily turbulent for a whole variety of reasons, not least of all Brexit”.

“There is now a real opportunity with the Northern Ireland institutions back up and running, the First Minister, Deputy First Minister, ministers at their desk in the Northern Ireland government here and me as Taoiseach, absolutely committing to dedicating my energy to the Anglo-Irish relationship and to taking it to a better place, and a British prime minister, who has led his party to a very comprehensive victory based on a manifesto that talks about partnership with Ireland and Co-guarantor,” Harris said.

Starmer has pledged to repeal the legislation that offered conditional immunity for perpetrators of Troubles crimes.

“Today is about looking forward,” Harris said, adding:

“This morning from Dublin I want to send a message to London that I will match Keir Starmer’s commitment and energy to our peace process and to our future potential in so many areas.

Read Next Related Reads LIVEBLOG: Labour wins landslide as Keir Starmer set to become UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has resigned as Conservative Party leader Analysis: Disaster for DUP as Sinn Féin becomes the North’s largest party at Westminster

“I will work to make the Taoiseach-Prime Minister relationship not only what it should be, but what it could be.

“Ireland and the UK are not only neighbours, we are independent nations that are intertwined in history and culture. In many, many instances, we are, in fact, family,” said the Taoiseach.

In recent times, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and others in government have spoken about the UK’s Rwanda policy and the impact it could have on migration into Ireland.

Starmer’s manifesto outlines a “very different vision from a migration policy point of view for Britain”, Harris said.

That policy is for Starmer to articulate, the Taoiseach said, but he added that the Irish and British government will need to continue to work together on the Common Travel Area. “So these are things for the days ahead,” he said.