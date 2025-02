A ROBUST EXCHANGE broke out in the Dáil today when Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly called on Tánaiste Simon Harris to make a statement about Senator Martin Conway.

Conway resigned from the Fine Gael parliamentary party following his arrest for public intoxication at the end of last month.

He was detained at Store Street Garda Station and subsequently released without charge a number of hours later.

In a statement, Conway said that the incident was not disclosed to the party. He issued his apologies to his family, colleagues, supporters, and his nominating body Vision Ireland.

Advertisement

“I let myself down,” he said. “I would also like to apologise to the members of An Garda Síochána for having to deal with this matter.”

Fine Gael has said it will not undertake a disciplinary process.

Speaking in the Dáil today, O’Reilly raised further allegations about Conway and called for Harris to make a statement to make a statement about Fine Gael’s investigation “into Senator Martin Conway for inappropriate behavior to a female staff member”.

“We have written to you to request that time be set aside for the Tanaiste to do just this. We know that there was an investigation by Fine Gael. What we don’t know is what Simon Harris knew or when he knew it.

“We also know from media reports that a sum of ten grand (€10,000) was made in payment. Now Ceann Comhairle, I’m sure you will agree with me, a sum of ten grand suggests a very, very, very serious incident,” said O’Reilly in the Dáil.

Murphy took issue with O’Reilly raising the matter on the floor of the Dáil, stating that she had responded in writing to her party’s request for speaking time on the matter.

The Ceann Comhairle asked a number of members to resume their seats during the exchange, stating that she replied to Sinn Féin telling them they could raise the matter during the party’s private members’ time.