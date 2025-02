FINE GAEL SENATOR Martin Conway has resigned from the parliamentary party following his arrest for public intoxication at the end of last month.

In a statement released this morning, the 50-year-old senator said that he was arrested by gardaí on O’Connell Street in the early hours of Tuesday, 22 January, for being in an intoxicated state “due to consumption of sleeping tablets and alcohol.

“I was detained at Store Street Garda Station and subsequently released without charge a number of hours later.”

He said that this was not disclosed to the party, and issued his apologies to his family, colleagues, supporters, and his nominating body Vision Ireland.

“I let myself down,” he said. “I would also like to apologise to the members of An Garda Síochána for having to deal with this matter.”

Conway said that he understands a disciplinary process will now commence.