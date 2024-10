TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has taken aim at Sinn Féin during a heated exchange with Pearse Doherty when discussing the Budget in the Dáil this afternoon.

Doherty, Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson, was criticising the Government’s approach to housing and childcare, saying it amounted to “spin”.

“This Government has made a lot of sound about the issue of childcare,” Doherty said.

At this point, Harris interjected with:

I would not mention child welfare.

Doherty ignored this and kept speaking.

Jack Chambers, Paschal Donohoe, Simon Harris and Micheál Martin pictured during the Dáil debate today Oireachtas TV Oireachtas TV

“We now see that all the Government’s talk about supporting parents is just talk. There is no further reduction in the cost of childcare planned for next year. That is a fact.

“There is a lot of spin coming from Mr Soundbite but, when it comes to substance, we see that childcare costs will not be reduced.”

The Taoiseach again interjected, asking Doherty:

How is your press office? When did you know, Pearse?…. Do not bring up children in here today.

Doherty continued to ignore Harris’ comments, going on to criticise the health service including the much-delayed, over-budget National Children’s Hospital.

Michael McMonagle controversy

Harris was seemingly referring to the fact that two Sinn Féin press officers recently resigned after they gave references for a party colleague who was being investigated for child sex offences.

Michael McMonagle last week pleaded guilty to 14 offences of attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity. The offences occurred between May 2020 and August 2021.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said that three months after McMonagle had left his job in the party, two former work colleagues were asked for references in relation to his time working with them as a press officer.

Over the weekend those colleagues, Seán Mag Uidhir and Caolán McGinley, who are part of Sinn Féin’s press team in Stormont, resigned.

The party’s spokesperson said that the references were provided “without clearance” from Sinn Féin.

“This was unacceptable and wrong,” the spokesperson added.

The party said it only became aware of the references last week and launched an internal process.

In a statement after McMonagle’s first court appearance, Sinn Féin made clear that as soon as the party became aware of his arrest, he was “immediately suspended from employment and party membership”.

Asked about Harris’s comments in the Dáil today a spokesperson for the party said “we’ve no comment to make”.

Contains reporting by Press Association and Jane Matthews