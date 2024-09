With Gunning’s opening statement finished, politicians on the committee will now have their turn to put questions to him, starting with Fine Gael Senator Martin Conway, who wants to know what the Board expects the final topline cost of the hospital to be.

The €2.2 billion figure is still the working figure, Gunning says. €1.88 billion of that is linked directly to the NPHDB and the remainder is related to Children’s Health Ireland. On the NPHDB side, Gunning says, he is “confident” that the €1.88 billion amount will be sufficient to complete its work.

Conway is not quite convinced, putting it to Gunning that he had previously been satisfied with the former budget for the hospital’s development, which has now been far surpassed – “So, why are you so confident now that €1.88 billion is enough?”

Gunning says the building of the hospital is 94% complete and that the financial picture is clearer as it approaches the end stages of development.

Fine Gael Senator Martin Conway