FORMER FIANNA FÁIL minister and candidate for Limerick Willie O’Dea has claimed Helen McEntee was the “worst Minister for Justice in the history of the State”.

His claims came after Fine Gael leader Simon Harris told reporters that while he understands elections are competitive, he does not intend to take part in any so-called “ruaille buaille” between his party and Fianna Fáil.

A war of words has broken out between the two coalition partners over policy disagreements and political stances during the opening weeks of the campaign as the parties seek to distance themselves from one another ahead of polling day.

Asked if Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil would end their public disagreements, in the context of a poll by the Irish Times today that found the majority of voters wanted to see both parties re-enter government together, Harris said what counted more was earning votes.

The Taoiseach said that while there was “only one poll that counts”, he was not interested in re-writing history during the campaign. He said that both parties worked well together in government and that he was proud of the coalition that they built.

“What I’ll certainly be doing for the next number of days is not engaging in ruaille buaille, but actually putting forward our policies and our visions,” he told reporters in Kerry, adding that he wanted to outline Fine Gael’s plans as a new leader in this election.

He added: “‘I’ m certainly trying to maximize the Fine Gael vote in this election, maximize the number of seats my party can win. I’m really excited about having a prospect of regenerating my party – that doesn’t come up that often.

“We have many new candidates, with lots of different backgrounds, running and then let’s see where the results of the people take us.”

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin shared the view that the only poll that counted was the results of the election but added that the public want a “strong government” that can last a full term.

Harris bumped into Martin during a canvass of Killorglin in Co Kerry this afternoon.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that the disagreements between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael was a “sham battle” and was not “fooling anyone”.

“It’s a bit laughable,” she said in Galway today. “I don’t think anybody buys it. I don’t think anybody buys the sham battle between Micheál Martin and Simon Harris.

“They’ve been bed buddies for a very, very long time – in fact, I think they were caught today kissing and making up,” she added, referring to RTÉ News cameras catching the moment that the two leaders met on the street in Co Kerry this afternoon.

Clashes over justice ministry

Both parties have put forward very similar policies to increase pensions to €350 per week and to scrap the means test on the carers’ allowance. But candidates have clashed over financial policies and the justice ministry.

This week the justice minister Helen McEntee defended claims by Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan that the backbencher did the heavy lifting for her on particular pieces of legislation during the term in government.

McEntee dismissed the allegations and claimed she knew what it felt like for men to claim the work of women. She accused O’Callaghan of turning down a junior ministerial role in the department while McEntee turned up “day in, day out”.

Fianna Fáil's Jim O'Callaghan and Fine Gael's Helen McEntee clashed over the justice minister's record in government this week.

Fianna Fáil are seeking to take over the justice ministry, if in government after the election. O’Callaghan said the country needs a “sense of urgency” to fix issues such as crime and justice, that he claims Fine Gael could not resolve.

In a social media post today, former junior justice minister Willie O’Dea said that he believed Fianna Fáil needed to take over the justice ministry and it was his opinion that McEntee was the “worst Minister for Justice in the history of the State”.

“Neighbourhoods have literally gone to hell with anti-social behaviour,” the veteran TD claimed, adding that the minister spent too much time on “woke issues” rather than protecting citizens.

Speaking yesterday, McEntee said it was her desire to return to her position as justice minister with Harris as Taoiseach. She added that anything beyond that was a matter for after the election.

“And I think anything beyond that is simply arrogant,” she added.