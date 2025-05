TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS has said he is “sickened” by Israel’s continued blockade of aid into Gaza and argued that the “world is not doing enough”.

“We cannot and will not stand idly by and let this happen,” he said.

“When people look back at this moment in history, they’re going to look back and they’re going to say the world did not do enough. Be clear about that, the world is not doing enough,” he added.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs made the comments today at the Global Ireland conference in Dublin Castle, where he delivered a speech about Ireland’s role in the world and this government’s foreign policy.

Harris told those gathered that Israel’s latest plan to expand its operation in Gaza is “extraordinarily alarming”. He appealed for Israel to comply with international law.

It is now over two months since Israel imposed the blockade, with humanitarian organisations warning that Gaza is now on the brink of famine as a result.

Simon Harris speaking this morning.

The Tánaiste called for an immediate end to hostilities, the release of all remaining hostages, and the resumption of humanitarian aid at scale into and throughout Gaza.

Ukraine

The Tánaiste also spoke about the need for an end to Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine.

He said Russia’s actions represent a “serious threat to global peace and security” and stressed that any negotiations on peace must have Ukraine’s voice at the centre.

He argued that one of the most important long-term security guarantees that can be offered to Ukraine is membership of the European Union.

“It is time to bring Ukraine into the European family where it belongs,” he said to applause.

Also speaking this morning at the conference was Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, who addressed the conference by video link from Kyiv.

In his speech, he thanked Ireland for “standing on the side of good” since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

He said he does not believe Moscow is serious about a ceasefire.

“Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire,” he said, adding that the country is also ready for real peace but that confidence measures are needed, such as the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Tariffs

The Tánaiste also spoke about the European Union’s response to Trump’s tariffs.

He stressed that the EU stands united in its response to the economic uncertainty, adding that “so many people underestimate EU unity”.

He said Ireland sees “no justification at all for tariffs imposed by the US”.

“Those who think the European Union will not be united on trade and the economy, don’t understand the European Union and don’t understand our values,” he said.

In attendance today at the Global Ireland Summit in Dublin Castle are members for Ireland’s diplomatic corps, leaders from across the civil and public service, business, and the community and civil society sectors.

Ireland’s ambassadors, consuls general and other senior officials from across the Embassy network are also in attendance.