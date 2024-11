SIMON HARRIS WENT back to college today.

In a pitstop tour of Dublin City University (DCU), there was commotion as word spread across campus that the Taoiseach was doing a quick walkabout canvass.

As he walked through one building, he was continually stopped by students who were eager to quiz Harris on some of the election issues that matter to them.

Public transport, housing, and safety at night in the city centre were just some of the issues raised.

One first year student studying Social Science, Cultural Innovation and Politics didn’t let his big plate of chicken goujons and chips he was carrying prevent him from stopping to say hello to the Taoiseach.

Harris’ visit to DCU comes a couple of days after Harris revealed that the Fine Gael manifesto will include a commitment to phasing out third-level fees.

“I’ve got strong views on that and when you see our manifesto at the weekend, you’ll see how we intend to do that too,” he said during an Instagram live.

Asked what Harris will do to help with the cost-of-living crisis by one student, Harris said there should be “no ifs or buts”, stating that he wanted to abolish third level fees.

Fees have been reduced from €3,000 to €2,000 over the last two years.

Simon Harris speaking to students in DCU today. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

He said student accommodation was a “nut” he tried to crack as Higher Education Minister, stating that his party has a target of delivering 2,500 student accommodation units.

One student asked the Taoiseach if that was just for Dublin alone, for which Harris replied that the figure is actually for the entire country.

Safety in Dublin city centre

The issue of safety was raised by one student who asked what Fine Gael will do in government to make students feel safe when they are out in the city centre.

Harris cited that when he became Taoiseach he set up the Dublin City taskforce to look at issues of safety, but also other issues impacting the city centre. He said it requires more gardaí on the beat, but also greater enforcement.

The Taoiseach said it is important the students can get home safely at night, referencing the need for public transport, taxis and better street lighting. The use of the GPO was also a matter he referenced in his chat with this student, stating that it should be reimagined so as to bring “life” back into O’Connell Street.

He urged the students to take a look at the taskforce’s plan, stating that they should get in touch if they have any feedback on it.

Another student questioned the Taoiseach, stating that Fine Gael have been in power for almost 14 years now, so how do they know he will implement the plans this time around?

One student asked about public transport links, stating that it is taking him upwards of an hour and a half to get in to college every day, with Harris acknowledging that it is a long commute.

A student also raised the conflict in Ukraine with the Taoiseach. Harris said Ireland would always stand by Ukraine.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Confronted about homelessness

After speaking to college students, Harris made his way to Capel Street to canvass with Dublin Central candidate Paschal Donohoe, where he was confronted about the homelessness crisis.

Kieran Allen, who is a former lecturer and a member of People Before Profit, said Harris should be ashamed at the homelessness figures, which have risen to almost 15,000 people.

“You have got 4,000 children in this country who are homeless and it’s a direct result of your policies, and you should be ashamed of yourself,” Allen said.

Kieran Allen, who is a former lecturer and a member of People Before Profit, speaking to Harris on Capel St today. PA PA

Harris said that when the eviction ban was in place, during the Covid-19 pandemic, homelessness did not fall.

Allen said: “Are you joking, are you? You were told in the Dail that if the eviction ban was removed, homelessness would increase.

“And don’t give me your ‘I am very concerned bit’, you actually voted to end an eviction ban.”

Harris said everyone in Ireland is concerned about homelessness, but his main concern was the type of policies that would resolve the issue.

Earlier in the canvass, a passing cyclist shouted “gee-up, Sinn Fein” to which Harris said “bring it on”.

With reporting by Press Association