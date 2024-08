IRELAND IS NOT immune to the threat of terrorism, the Taoiseach has said.

Simon Harris said Ireland should “always be conscious” of the risks of terrorism and extremism as he said gardai are monitoring such matters very closely.

His comments come amid a spate of threats against elected representatives from extreme groups.

It also follows a report that the Garda commissioner has increased the threat level posed by violent political extremists from moderate to substantial.

Harris, who has been subjected to threats against him personally as well as the family home he shares with his wife and children, said the spectre of terrorism is taken seriously by State security services.

“Ireland is not immune from the threats we see in other countries, we should never think that we are,” he said.

“We’re not immune from the threat of terrorism – domestic or international.

“But I am confident that the gardaí take these matters very seriously.”

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters at the Tullow Agricultural Show in Co Carlow today, he refused to confirm the change in security policy.

The report in The Sunday Times states the increased threat level means an attack is considered likely.

Asked if he is willing to introduce tougher legislation on threats against public figures, Harris said: “I am confident that when we look at the laws of the land, that our laws are robust.”

The Taoiseach said gardaí will be supported with any resources they need to enforce those lows, and he added he is “very satisfied” with the work they do to keep people safe.

Asked about his concerns about the campaigning environment for politicians in the run-up to the next election, Harris said: “We need to have a balanced conversation about this – our country hasn’t dramatically changed.

“This is a country full of decent people and our politicians of all political persuasions live in their communities and move amongst people and are accessible to the public.

“I don’t think we should allow a small-in-number group of people distort who we are as a people.

“I haven’t detected any significant shift from the people of Ireland right across the country.

“But of course, it is important to acknowledge we are a country that faces threats.”

Harris said gardaí will make sure candidates can campaign in a safe environment, whenever the election is held.