TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS will today update Cabinet on the implications of tariffs proposed by the United States and counter measures announced by the European Union in recent days.

Over the last week, the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and the majority of Government ministers have been overseas to promote Ireland for St Patrick’s Day.

While away, the US imposed worldwide tariffs of 25% on all imports of steel and aluminium products, effective from 12 March.

On the same day, the EU announced its proposed countermeasures including re-imposition of suspended tariff measures from 1 April and proposed new measures to come into effect in mid-April.

The US is expected to announce a further round of measures on 2 April.

This morning, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris returned from the US where he has been in New York and Philedelphia as part of St Patrick’s Day festivities.

While there, he took part in high-level engagements with the business community in New York and stressed the “robust” nature of the Irish economy, the strong two-way trade relationship between Ireland and the US.

More than 200,000 Americans are employed in more than 770 Irish-owned companies.

The Tánaiste delivered the message that Ireland is committed to further investing in infrastructure to maintain high levels of foreign direct investment that create jobs and economic prosperity in Ireland.

Harris is set to inform Cabinet of the work of a cross-Government body tasked with analysing the impact of tariffs for Ireland.

A meeting of the Government Trade Forum, which is made up of domestic stakeholders and is chaired by the Tánaiste, will also take place on 21 March ahead of potentially broader US tariffs being imposed on the EU on 2 April.

It is understood the Tánaiste will stress the need for Ireland to continue to work closely with the European Commission and EU partners in framing our response to tariffs.