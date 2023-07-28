Sinéad O'Connor's managers say she was considering making her book into a film before her death

THE MANAGEMENT OF Sinéad O’Connor, 67 Management, have said the singer-songwriter, who died on Wednesday evening, was considering adapting her book into a film at the time of her death.

In the first statement since her death, 67 Management’s Kenneth and Carl Papenfus said they were sending their love, thoughts and prayers to the singers family and thanked Sinéad fand for their “support and kindness”.

The legendary singer was one of this country’s most internationally famous musicians and was much-loved at home and abroad. Her death was confirmed by her family on Wednesday evening.

The two managers thanked their business partners and the musicians that helped in O’Connor’s tenure with the company.

“Incredible as musicians and incredible as true friends to Sinead. Those that worked with her and those that supported her from the sidelines, thank you,” the pair said in the statement.

The management company added that, while they managed Sinéad, she had been working on a new album and was reviewing new tour dates for this year, after she cancelled due to continued grief.

The managers said that O’Connor was also “considering opportunities” in relation to a movie of her book, ‘Rememberings’, – which was released in 2021 – at the time of her death.

Wonderful plans were afoot at this time. Testament and tribute to those who have put their hearts first for Sinead, to whom we are forever grateful.”

“It has been an honour to have worked with Sinead professionally, as musicians, producers and her artist managers over the last nine years, but much, much more than that Sinead was family,” the statement said.

Yesterday, fans of O’Connor gathered in Dublin’s Temple Bar, in the city centre, to remember Sinéad O’Connor and celebrate her music and life.

In London, the London Irish Centre hosted a free event where fans can gather in honour of Sinéad and her “impact on the Irish community and beyond”.

O’Connor, who also used the names Magda Davitt and Shuhada Sadaqat after converting to Islam, had four children. One of her children, Shane, is also recently deceased.

After the announcement of her passing, tributes from President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, musicians such as Shane Mac Gowan, Christy Moore, Ice T and Aslan were made on social media.

A book of condolences was also opened today, and will reopen tomorrow at 11am, at the Dublin Mansion House by Lord Mayor Daithí de Rósite.

Additionally, RTÉ will have a broad range of coverage to celebrate the life of the Dublin-born singer over the weekend.