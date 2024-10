WITH AN ELECTION expected to be called any day now, Mary Lou McDonald and her party could not be in a worse position.

In a very short space of time, the party has seen two TDs resign, a press officer embroiled in a child sex abuse scandal, and a former senator, Niall Ó Donnghaile, being named in the Dáil as the party member who sent inappropriate messages to a teenager.

The talk around Leinster House now is that it would be perfect timing for the government parties if Taoiseach Simon Harris called an election sooner rather than later.

Sinn Féin is going through what can only be described as a week of hell with little sight of things improving for them any time soon.

Any poll results that are published in the weekend newspapers – one of the Sunday papers is expected to have one – will be eagerly anticipated, with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil anxious to see the impact the scandals have had on Sinn Féin’s popularity.

Fine Gael is on the charge to kick Sinn Féin while they are down, questioning the party and its leader’s ability to lead a government.

It’s asking a question that, in light of this week, has merit in being asked.

How can McDonald lead the country if she cannot control and have oversight of her own party?

If things were done right, why is an overhaul needed?

While McDonald has been on the defensive, stating that everything was above board and that all procedures were followed, there were two glaring sentences in the speech she gave yesterday in the Dáil.

McDonald said “Sinn Féin’s approach is guided by the welfare of children, governed by robust disciplinary procedures, and ensuring that the rules of the party are applied by the book”.

However, a few minutes after speaking about the “robust” procedures the party has in place, she announced that she has now initiated “a complete overhaul of our governance procedures”.

She went on to state that any “grey area or any doubts or lack of clarity” that exists in the management of the Sinn Féin organisation will be fully audited and clarified.

This includes guidelines for the issuing of references and who has the authority to provide them; the issuing of work passes and their withdrawal in cases of suspension; integration of child protection protocols and HR functions; and communicating these procedures to all members.

If McDonald is so confident in the processes and procedures of the party, then why feel the need to overhaul them?

Some have said that perhaps the Sinn Féin party grew too quickly for the appropriate party structures to be put in place, but unfortunately, that explanation won’t wash when you have a handful of scandals landing in your lap.

The controversies are the cherry on top of what has been a bad couple of months for the party, with McDonald experiencing her own personal challenges with ill health of both herself and her husband as well as the death of her father, not to mention the slide in polling numbers.

The wagons are now circling around the party leader, though some might say more support could have been offered sooner if there was a feeling the party was floundering.

The party’s top performers such as Pearse Doherty, Louise O’Reilly, Mairead Farrell, Rose Conway Walsh and Matt Carthy have all been out on TV and radio programmes this week defending how McDonald has dealt with the emerging crises.

Pressure from all sides

The narrative from party members The Journal spoke to this week is that there is absolutely no talk of a leadership change or any question marks over McDonald leading the party into the future.

Sinn Féin’s First Minister for Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill has also come out to bat in defence for McDonald’s leadership.

However, the Sinn Féin president is now feeling the pressure from both north and south.

In Northern Ireland, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said people are “fed up and sick of half-truths or not-truths or issues trickling out”, adding that the “idea of cover-ups or not being truthful, the lack of transparency when it comes to the safeguarding of children is deeply unacceptable”.

Her DUP party colleague Paul Givan said Sinn Fein’s handling of matters is undermining confidence in Stormont’s powersharing executive.

The initial scandal involving the party press officer originated in the Northern Ireland office. The party probably hoped it would stay there. But now the party is facing an all-island GUBU moment.

Fine Gael is probably the party in the Dáil that is firing on all cylinders when it comes to taking aim at Sinn Féin, having had years of practice at this stage.

Some in Sinn Féin have said privately they believe FG has overplayed its hand with its criticisms and that it is too soon to dance on their graves. Only the poll of polls will determine that though.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said yesterday that there are “still unanswered questions and a need for more clarity”.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, he said Government and opposition parties were “concerned” with Sinn Fein’s account of events.

“It’s clear the the Oireachtas and the people of Ireland were duped, that much is clear” he said. Making reference to the next general election, Harris added:

“How the leader of Sinn Fein wishes to respond to that is for her, and ultimately how the people of Ireland wish to respond to Sinn Fein will be a matter for them to consider in due course.”

McDonald’s banana skin

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has also weighed in, accusing McDonald of misleading the Dáil in terms of failing to outline all the reasons former senator and ex-Belfast mayor Niall O Donnghaile departed.

Of all the scandals, the statement that McDonald issued upon O Donnghaile’s resignation, paying tribute to the former senator, wishing him well put omitting any of the background details as to why he was stepping aside, feels like where the banana skin lies for the party leader.

That judgement call, for whatever reasons she outlines, is one her critics will latch on to in the days and weeks ahead.

The questions will mount in the run up to an election, centering on her ability to lead and above all, questioning whether she makes the right calls when the stakes are high and the pressure is on.

The pressure is certainly on now. No doubt McDonald will be glad to see the back of 2024. It’s up to the party leader now whether she plans to limp over the finish line, salvages any of party wreckage or begins the new year on a high. Let’s see what the next step is.