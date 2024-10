THE LATEST SINN Féin controversy is something the party didn’t need right now, Sinn Féin sources have told The Journal.

“Pissed off” is how one Sinn Féin politician described it when asked how the party is feeling.

Another said that a number of issues have come upon the party all at once, saying that while they think it could well damage Sinn Féin in the upcoming election, the party has no choice but to “get on with it”.

The party members are annoyed that the it’s the party that is making the headlines and not the issues it wants to focus on like housing, health and the cost of living.

Those The Journal spoke to are satisfied that party procedures and processes have been followed, stating that some in the opposition are “overplaying their hand” when it comes to criticising Sinn Féin.

The opposition have dubbed it a Sinn Féin “implosion”, with many Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs rounding on the party while it‘s in a downward slump.

Sinn Féin has lost the lead over their rivals in recent months and has seen support plummet from a high of 36% in the summer of 2022, to about 20% right now.

The party members were once optimistic about forming the next government, with some openly, and perhaps presumptively, speaking about the ministries they might hold.

A deflated party

Right now, the party is deflated. And no one needs to wonder why.

The party has been in a seemingly relentless crisis mode for some time now.

The Brian Stanley issue is the fourth one the Sinn Féin leadership has had to deal with in recent weeks.

The Laois-Offaly TD and chair of the Public Accounts Committee made a shock announcement over the weekend that he had resigned from the party, with sparse details emerging about the nature of the allegation and counterclaim that had led to his decision.

Stanley has said he asked his former party to refer a complaint relating to an internal inquiry involving him to gardaí last month. He welcomed the news that the party has now “belatedly” done so.

He said a “seriously flawed” internal investigation took place after a complaint was made against him in July, and a “counter allegation” was made during that process.

Mary Lou McDonald said that the party did not initially make the garda referral when it first received the complaint because the issue was not seen as a potential crime.

“Had the initial complaint been of a criminal nature, it would have gone straight to An Garda Síochana” McDonald said.

I want to be clear here: I am not in a position to say whether or not the complaint or the counter-allegation meet the standard for criminal investigation. That’s not my job.

She added: “But I am far happier that the complaint and the counter-allegation are now in the hands of the gardaí and they can do what they deem to be appropriate.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime yesterday, TD Matt Carthy said a journalist asked him a number of weeks ago if he was aware of the complaint being made.

He said he wasn’t aware of the complaint before then, but as he sits on the Ard Comhairle of the party, he wouldn’t expect to be made aware of it as he would not be involved in the process.

Controversies

Stanley’s resignation is just the latest controversy to land on the party’s lap.

The party saw another resignation last week with Kildare TD Patricia Ryan stepping down to run as an independent and previous to that the very serious matter of the party’s handling of a former party staffer who pleaded guilty to child sex offences last month.

Aside from that the party had a bruising local election result in June, not to mention the kickback it got over the family and care referendums.

In addition, over the weekend, it emerged that a party member resigned from the party after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a 17-year-old.

The party member was suspended by Sinn Féin in September 2023 and the incident was referred to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and social services.

When asked about it today on RTÉ Radio One, McDonald said the matter came to the party’s attention, and again, the procedures were applied and the PSNI and social services were informed.

“Everything was done by the book. There was no charge, there was no investigation, all of the safeguarding, appropriate safeguarding work was done by social services. That’s their job, not Sinn Féin’s, so again, it’s a situation that arose, a very unfortunate situation, a very inappropriate situation, but it was dealt with,” she said.

McDonald said there are no other matters arising from that particular situation, stating: “No, that matter is now concluded.”

She said it is the “hallmark” of how she goes about her business, stating that when a difficult situation presents itself, however challenging, she looks for fairness and transparency.

“I look for the rules that we have to be acknowledged, to be respected and to be applied,” she added.

Spotlight on the leader

But when a party is in crisis, the spotlight falls on the leader.

McDonald acknowledged as much in recent days, stating that the “buck does stop” with her.

However, Sinn Féin politicians The Journal spoke to are adamant that there has been no mutterings or questioning about McDonald’s role as party leader.

“Absolutely not,” said one TD when asked about any question mark over her leadership, while others say that there has been not chatter about any problem with McDonald carrying on leading the party.

Ultimately the view of the party members is that the controversies are something the party didn’t need right now, with some speaking of being “frustrated”.

The expectation is the list of scandals will damage the party somewhat as they hurtle towards an election, but those in the grassroots membership on the ground are “getting on with it”, making preparations for an election and are “ready to face down” whatever comes their way.

What is coming their way is an onslaught of criticism from other political parties, with the Taoiseach stating that conflicting statements from McDonald and Stanley have created “another layer of confusion and lack of clarity”.

Those in Sinn Féin have said that politics and spin are at play from other political parties, stating that when an election happens the result will come down to the issues that affect the public such as housing, health and the cost of living.

However, there is a naivety at play within Sinn Féin if it thinks that such controversies won’t colour the choice in the ballot box.

When the party was riding high in the polls, McDonald as Taoiseach was talked about as a possible reality, even a fait accompli, by some in Leinster House.

In fairness to Tánaiste Micheál Martin, this time last year, he was resolute in his assertion that Sinn Féin in government next time around was not a “slam dunk”.

He hit back at some of the commentary that Sinn Féin will be the most successful party after the next general election, stating that Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féín are “close enough” in terms of the polls.

He said at the time that the aftermath of next general election, in his view, will be a “fragmented situation”, stating: “It’s wide open”.

Twelve months ago, such a fall from grace for Sinn Féin would have been difficult to predict.

With an election expected to be called any day now, Sinn Féin is launching a number of detailed policy documents on issues such as health, housing, and childcare.

Now those in the party are questioning if they will ever get to implement these plans.

It was theirs for the taking, many assumed. But when you’re explaining, you’re losing, as the saying goes. Turning it around in such a short window would seem insurmountable. It feels like the party knows that too.