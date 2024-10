A SINN FÉIN member resigned from the party after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a 17-year-old, it has emerged.

The party member was suspended by Sinn Féin in September 2023 and the incident was referred to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and social services.

The member subsequently resigned from the party, as first reported by the Irish Independent.

In a statement, a spokesman for the party said: “Sinn Féin received a complaint on September 11 2023 regarding messages sent by a party member to a 17-year-old member of the party.

“In line with the party’s child protection guidelines the person concerned was suspended.

The matter was immediately referred to the PSNI and social services.

“On September 27, the PSNI informed the party they were not carrying out a formal investigation into the matter and indicated support for the actions the party had taken both from their perspective and that of the young person’s family.

“The individual subsequently resigned from the party.”

In a statement, a spokesman for the PSNI confirmed that the matter was referred to the police service in September 2023.

“Safeguarding assessments and engagement with other statutory bodies were conducted at that time. No formal complaint from any person was received,” the statement added.

Latest controversy

The news comes as Sinn Féin remains under scrutiny over how it handled the Michael McMonagle controversy.

Last month, McMonagle (42) from Limewood Street, Derry, admitted a series of offences, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity. He will be sentenced in November.

He was first arrested in August 2021 and Sinn Féin said it suspended him as soon as it became aware of the police investigation.

His term of employment with Sinn Fein at the Assembly formally ended in July 2022.

McMonagle then went on to get a job with the British Heart Foundation (BHF), which did not know he was under investigation for child sex offences.

Sinn Féin has been under mounting pressure after it emerged that two former party press officers provided references for McMonagle in 2022 for the BHF job.

The press officers quit more in late September, after Sinn Féin began disciplinary proceedings against them.

Earlier this week, the Committee for the Executive Office in Northern Ireland said it is seeking legal advice on what basis it can invite Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill back to answer more questions related to McMonagle.

The issue was also raised in the Dáil with party leader Mary Lou McDonald on Tuesday.

“For the life of me, I cannot explain or account how anybody, any rational, sane, decent person, could have considered giving him any form of reference for anything,” McDonald said.

“These two individuals acted without any authority, irresponsibly, and despicably, in my view,” she added.