SINN FÉIN TD Patricia Ryan has resigned from the party ahead of a selection convention in her Kildare South constituency.

The party’s chief whip Pádraig MacLochlainn confirmed the news tonight, saying Ryan was “a valued member of our team” and he is “disappointed” she has made the decision to resign.

“The convention for the Kildare South Constituency will take place next week, with nominations opening tomorrow morning,” he said.

“This is likely to be a contested convention. We encouraged Patricia to seek the nomination but she was unwilling to do so.

“She informed us today that she will not be putting her name forward, and tendered her resignation from the party.”

Ryan was first elected to the Dáil in 2020, having served on Kildare County Council in the year before that.

She topped the poll in the constituency in 2020, despite being abroad on holiday for some of the election campaign.