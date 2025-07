SINN FÉIN IS holding a protest today in Dublin over proposed changes to the GPO that involve opening more shops and offices on the site.

The controversial plans are part of wider efforts to revamp the city centre.

However, Sinn Féin has hit out at the , saying it would be better to take a “visionary approach” to the redesign.

Dublin South-Central TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh told The Journal that if the site is to be repurposed, it should only be for historical and cultural uses, because of it’s central role in the Easter Rising of 1916.

“The public are adamant that the GPO is hallowed ground and should be respected, and can play a part in telling our story,” he said.

He wasn’t prescriptive about the specifics of what should be done with the site, saying instead that a conversation should be had.

The GPO already has retail units that open onto Henry Street, which are rented by businesses. There were a number of ideas about what could be a better use of the complex, including a suggestion that it become home to RTÉ. The idea was shot down.

Ó Snodaigh says the government needs to be “imaginative”.

“What Irish people, I believe, are saying is this space should be different to the retail and office space around it.

“It could help regenerate and revitalise that part of the city if it was approached properly,” he said.

“There are a lot of cultural institutions around the city that don’t have enough space. There are artists with no space. They can’t display their wares, they can’t do their work. There’s a shortage of small venues in the evening time.”

The protest, which kicks off at 1pm time today, coincides with the All-Ireland hurling semi-final. Ó Snodaigh hopes the sporting event combined with the good weather will encourage people to join the rally.

Revitalising the city centre

Bringing the GPO proposal to cabinet last month, the Taoiseach said Dublin has become “less welcoming” since the pandemic.

He said that in recent years safety concerns in the capital have been highlighted.

To address this, the Taoiseach proposed that a Designated Activity Company be set up to regenerate parts of the city, similar to the approach taken in the 1990s when Temple Bar was redeveloped.

While that is being set up, a Project Management Office will be established by the council to begin the work urgently.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald described the GPO revamp as “another shameful betrayal of Ireland’s proud revolutionary history”.

Junior Minister for Heritage Christopher O’Sullivan said some of the points made by her party in opposing the plan are “absolutely outrageous”.

The Cork South West TD argued that his party and Fine Gael have invested in commemorating the early revolutionary period of the Irish State and noted that €10m has already been invested in the current GPO experience and exhibition.

“We absolutely hold this period of Ireland’s history dear to our hearts…Sinn Féin don’t own this. They don’t own the narrative. We all have a connection to that revolutionary period,” he said.