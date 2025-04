SINN FÉIN TD Eoin Ó Broin has said his colleague, Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson David Cullinane, did the right thing by apologising for a tweet endorsing the UK Supreme Court’s ruling on the definition of a woman.

Speaking to reporters today at Leinster House, Ó Broin said he has been contacted by constituents who were “very upset” by Cullinane’s comments.

Asked by The Journal if the party needs to clarify its policies in relation to trans rights and healthcare for trans people after the comments by Cullinane and Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, Ó Broin said no, “the party’s policies are the party’s policies”.

He continued: “And David Cullinane did the right thing in removing the tweet and apologising. I’ve been contacted by quite a few constituents who are trans or family members of trans people who are very upset by it.

“Obviously, the party is doing a piece of work around further developing our policy on trans rights and trans healthcare, and the party will publish that in due course. But no, I think David, in the end, responded appropriately and I’m satisfied that the matter is now closed.”

Last week, Cullinane apologised after he described the UK Supreme Court’s ruling that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the UK Equality Act do not include transgender women as a “common sense” judgment.

Sinn Féin's health spokesperson David Cullinane Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

Fellow Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn made similar comments about the ruling, telling Highland Radio that it is an “important ruling” that “does bring clarity”.

“We’re going to have to deal with the legislation in Ireland because unfortunately, it isn’t clear,” Mac Lochlainn said.

In the same interview, Mac Lochlainn said: “In my view, and this is a personal opinion, to me, a woman is an adult female and a man is an adult male. However, I am extremely compassionate to somebody who feels they are in the wrong body, wants to transition and [I] want to give them every right in terms of gender realignment, but we need to do it in a way that brings everybody with us and doesn’t threaten particularly women.

“You know, we look at the debate in Scotland, very divisive.

“This should not have been an issue that threatened women in general and it’s been handled terribly. So that’s my own view”.

Padraig Mac Lochlainn The Journal The Journal

In his apology, Cullinane wrote:

“I want to apologise for the hurt and offence that I have caused to the Trans community following a tweet I sent last night. That was never my intention. This is a complex issue for many but we need to approach it with compassion, understanding and dignity for all.”

He added: “I’m sure those in the Trans community will feel vulnerable and isolated today in the aftermath of yesterday’s judgement, and I apologise that my words added to that.”

Responding to his comments, the organisers of the Trans and Intersex Pride march in Dublin said Sinn Féin will be banned from the event this summer unless it clarifies its position.