TRANS AND INTERSEX Pride Dublin has said it will ban Sinn Féin from participating in its Pride march this summer unless it clarifies its position on yesterday’s UK Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman.

The UK Supreme Court ruled that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the UK Equality Act do not include transgender women.

The ruling could have a major bearing in how sex-based rights are applied through the Equality Act across Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

Responding to the ruling last night, Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson David Cullinane wrote on X in a now-deleted tweet that the ruling was a “common sense” judgment that needs to be “fully examined” in Ireland.

He wrote: “The Scottish Supreme Court ruling on the legal meaning of woman is a common sense judgement (sic). The ruling found that for the purposes of equality legislation a ‘woman’ means a biological woman & ‘sex’ refers to ‘biological sex.

“It also confirmed that transpeople are protected under their Equality legislation in a separate category of ‘gender reassignment. The ruling needs to be fully examined in this state.”

Cullinane has since apologised for these comments and deleted the tweet.

He wrote on X today:

“I want to apologise for the hurt and offence that I have caused to the Trans community following a tweet I sent last night. That was never my intention. This is a complex issue for many but we need to approach it with compassion, understanding and dignity for all.”

He added: “I’m sure those in the Trans community will feel vulnerable and isolated today in the aftermath of yesterday’s judgement, and I apologise that my words added to that.”

In a statement released this afternoon, Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin called on Sinn Féin to clarify its position.

The group also noted that Sinn Féin has supported a ban on puberty blockers for anyone under the age of 18 in Northern Ireland. Earlier this year, Sinn Féin, the DUP, the UUP and Alliance were all banned from participating in some Pride events as a result.

In response to Cullinane’s statement, the group called on Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to clarify her party’s position on whether the UK ruling should be looked at in Ireland.

They also called for the reversal of the ban on puberty blockers in Northern Ireland.

The group said that, should this not happen, Sinn Féin will be banned from attending the Trans and Intersex Pride March in Dublin on 12 July.

“This decision is made in solidarity with trans people up north, and to avoid the party pinkwashing their record in the south,” the group said.

“The decision by the UK Supreme court opens the door to further attacks on trans rights and has severe consequences for the people of Britain, and a knock-on for Irish Trans people. We continue to send solidarity and promise to make Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin a protest against anti-trans attacks everywhere,” it added.

The statement noted that parties in Government (Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael) have always been banned from joining marches organised by the group.

Trans and Intersex Pride organiser and co-founder Ollie Bell said: “We understand that many activists in Sinn Féin may disagree with the party’s position, however, it would be a disservice to the community we represent if we allow Sinn Féin to march.”

Bell encouraged other Pride marches to consider joining Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin in its decision.

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin told The Journal they had no further comment to add at this time.