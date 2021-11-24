#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 24 November 2021
SIPTU is calling for reduced passenger numbers on public transport 'for safety'

The trade union said its representatives had written today to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan

By Zuzia Whelan Wednesday 24 Nov 2021, 7:16 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

TRADE UNION SIPTU has called for reduced capacity on public transport to protect workers and passengers from the spread of Covid-19. 

In a statement, the trade union said its representatives had written today to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan asking for the new measures.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, John Murphy, said that despite the surge in infections and new restrictions “capacity on all modes of public transport remains at 100%, which sharpens the risk for both workers and passengers.”

He added that SIPTU accepts that public transport needs to keep going, but that passenger numbers need to be reduced for safety. 

“While we are aware that the Government is actively considering reducing public transport service levels at weekends we believe this would be a flawed policy as it will only cut the number of vehicles and potentially lead to further overcrowding.”

Murphy added that previous decisions on public transport service levels and vehicle capacity were made by the Department of Transport without consultation with workers or their representatives.

“This is despite several attempts by SIPTU representatives to engage with the Minister for Transport concerning these issues over the last 20 months,” he said. 

“We are now calling on the Minister to engage with us immediately on the introduction of a coherent and safe policy in relation to public transport services.”

SIPTU organises more than 4,500 workers employed on all forms of public transport.

Zuzia Whelan
