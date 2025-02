SIPTU MEMBERS EMPLOYED in Section 39 organisations have voted overwhelmingly for strike action in relation to a long-running pay dispute.

The ballot was counted today and 96% of members voted in favour of strike action.

Section 39 organisations are charities and organisations contracted by the State to provide health services.

They work across a number of areas, including disability and primary care.

Historically, their pay was linked to HSE staff, but during the economic crash, these organisations were instructed to impose pay cuts in line with those made on HSE staff.

However, during the recovery, HSE staff pay was restored, but additional funding to restore the pay of Section 39 organisation staff was not provided.

SIPTU sector organiser Damian Ginley described the vote as an “important step in our fight for pay justice for our members in Section 39 organisations”.

“The mandate from our membership for industrial action on this issue is strong and clear,” said McGinley.

In October 2023, an interim agreement was reached at the Workplace Relations Commission with a view to returning pay parity with HSE grades for similar roles.

McGinley added that the “ball is now firmly in the hands of the Government” and that it has the “opportunity to do the right thing for our members when employer representatives and unions meet for talks at the Workplace Relations Commission this coming Monday.”

He said workers need “fine words from leading figures in the Government” concerning Section 39 workers to be “backed up by providing the funds to Section 39 organisations so these workers are provided with the pay justice they have long fought for”.

Meanwhile, Section 39 organisation worker and SIPTU activist, Martha Buckley, remarked that “we cannot be let down again”.

“The previous incarnation of this Government failed to honour its commitments to justly deal with our long-standing pay claim,” said Buckley.

She said that Tánaiste Simon Harris gave a “commitment that the Government would mandate department officials to implement fully the agreement for pay justice for Section 39 organisation workers” and that this “clear instruction” has yet to be honoured.

She added that if the government “falls short again, our members have delivered a mandate for action to be taken to in this dispute”.

“Such action will have an adverse impact on client services and is the last thing that our members wish to undertake,” said Buckley.

“However, without action now, our organisations do not have a future as workers are being forced to seek employment elsewhere due to a lack of adequate pay.”