This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 26 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sitdown Sunday: Is modern life poisoning you?

Settle back in a comfy chair and sit back with some of the week’s best longreads.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 26 May 2019, 9:00 AM
1 hour ago 5,899 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4649947
Image: Shutterstock/Jose Luis Stephens
Image: Shutterstock/Jose Luis Stephens

IT’S A DAY of rest, and you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair.

We’ve hand-picked the week’s best reads for you to savour.

 1. The curse of genius 

This longreads looks at what it is like to be a ‘child genius’, and the impact that can have on your life. In particular, what happens when you are in a situation where your needs are not easily met?

(1843, approx 24 mins reading time)

A third characteristic of gifted children is that their interests often seem near-obsessive. They have what is sometimes called “a rage to master”. Jesse is five. When he was one and crawling, his father Richard tells me, he would do anything to avoid having his nappy changed. “We found that the only way we could keep him still was to give him things to take apart and put back together again. We had a yellow torch with a built-in bulb, and he would take the battery out, put it back in, and test whether it worked. If he’d put the battery in the wrong way round, he’d persevere until he got it right.”

2. Is modern life poisoning me?

Emily Holden wanted to know about the affect that everyday chemical exposure might have on her – after months of research and tests, here’s what she found out.

(The Guardian, approx 18 mins reading time)

“In Baton Rouge, I passed industrial facilities churning out gasoline and petrochemicals on drives to the airport or my favorite po boy shop for lunch. At home, I rarely thought about those chemicals when I moved my dad’s dirty coveralls from the washer to the dryer.”

3. The undercover fascist

Robbie Mullen regularly met with neo-Nazis in the north of England. He was an informant for an anti-fascist group – and one day he heard from one of the neo-Nazis that he planned to kill an MP. Last week, that man – Jack Renshaw – was imprisoned for his plan. Here’s the story of what happened.

(The New Yorker, approx 52 mins reading time)

He and his mother stopped discussing politics, because it led to confrontations. Georgina remembers one argument in which Mullen asked why there were so many immigrants in England, given that many native Britons lacked jobs. “I said, ‘Robbie, it’s just the way it is,’ ” Georgina told me. “ ‘These people will work harder and put up with what they’re putting up with, whereas English lads won’t.’ ”

4. Rape in a mennonite community

An insular Mennonite colony in Bolivia saw a group of its men rounded up in 2009, and later jailed for the rape and sexual assault of 151 women and girls. So why are leaders now lobbying for the men to be released from prison?

(BBC, approx 13 mins reading time)

While the whole family was drugged and incapacitated, all his daughters were attacked by men who broke into their home. At the time, shame prevented the girls from telling their parents.

5. The man who couldn’t die

Mark Olmsted contracted HIV in 1980s, and believed that it was a death sentence. Because of this, he got involved in various cons, believing he wouldn’t live long. The problem was: he’s still alive.

(GQ, approx 39 mins reading time)

To finance the life he kept thinking would end at any moment, he had committed increasingly creative and reckless varieties of fraud. He told me in our first conversations that he had faked his own death several times; I couldn’t quite keep track of how many. He had stolen his brother’s identity and faked his death, too, despite the fact that his brother was already dead.

6. The charcuterie board that revolutionised basketball

How the Warriors won two NBA titles… and all because of a plate of appetisers.

(ESPN, approx 17 mins reading time)

These ideas have, for weeks, been rattling around Kerr’s head. But he hasn’t yet begun to diagram plays, or the scheme itself. Until now. And so for 10 minutes, Ninkovich watches as Kerr lays the foundation for the most devastating offense the NBA has not yet seen — if only he could somehow turn the league’s worst passing team into its best.

…AND A CLASSIC FROM THE ARCHIVES…

Theresa May resigned on Friday. This piece in Der Spiegel in March set out all that went wrong for the PM.

(Der Spiegel, approx 11 mins reading time)

May has merely been reacting to events for quite some time now. Rather than building bridges, she has burned them. And even though MPs have now voted against a no-deal exit from the EU and in favor of extending the deadline, it is unclear what that extra time should be used for.

More: The best reads from every previous Sitdown Sunday>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie