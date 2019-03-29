This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 29 March, 2019
6 people arrested after police operation into criminal activities of UVF in East Belfast

They were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply class A drugs.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 29 Mar 2019, 6:18 PM
15 minutes ago 511 Views No Comments
PSNI Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts speaks to the media at Musgrave Street Police Station, Belfast following the arrests
Image: Rebecca Black via PA Images
PSNI Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts speaks to the media at Musgrave Street Police Station, Belfast following the arrests
PSNI Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts speaks to the media at Musgrave Street Police Station, Belfast following the arrests
Image: Rebecca Black via PA Images

SIX PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in Belfast on suspicion of being concerned in the supply class A drugs following a police operation into the criminal activities of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) in East Belfast.

PSNI officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), supported by local police, carried out seven searches in East and North Belfast, Ards and Newtownabbey. 

As a result, five men aged between 24 and 40 and a 46-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. 

Suspected illegal drugs were found at four of the addresses searched. 

“The East Belfast UVF have been a priority for the PCTF since its inception due to the breadth and scale of their involvement in serious crime, including the supply of drugs and the violence and coercion that goes hand in hand with this,” PSNI Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts said. 

“As with all of the key groups under investigation by the PCTF, they exist for the sole purpose of exploiting and controlling their own communities,” he said. 

Criminals that involve themselves in illegal drugs cause serious harm and misery in the community and can expect to be the subject of police investigation.
They can expect to be arrested and every effort to be made to put them before the court. 

These arrests follow a similar operation last week, where 11 men aged between 22 and 48 were arrested. 

Nine of the men were subsequently charged for a range of offences. One was released on bail pending further enquiries and one was released to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service. 

A 33-year-old man was then arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He was subsequently charged yesterday. 

Roberts has urged any member of the community who is living in fear of criminals to contact their local neighbourhood police on 101. 

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Comments are closed as people have been charged. 

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

