Poll: Are you watching the Six Nations?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
IT SEEMS TO be the case that every other person is talking about the Six Nations this weekend.
Yesterday, Ireland’s rugby team beat France 32-19 to take a big step towards winning the tournament.
This morning we want to know: Are you watching the Six Nations?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site