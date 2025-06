A REPORTED CLAMPDOWN by media firm Sky on so-called ‘dodgy box’ users has been described as “troubling from a privacy and data protection point of view”, a surveillance expert has said.

The Irish Independent reported this week that Sky Ireland may warn dodgy box users of ‘consequences’ if caught streaming sports or films which it has the broadcasting and distribution rights for.

It comes ahead of a case against the operator of one illegal streaming devices in the High Court, the paper reports. While it is still unclear what consequences users may face, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties’ senior policy officer Olga Cronin has raised concerns.

“The reported investigative strategies of Sky Ireland are unclear but troubling from a privacy and data protection point of view,” she told The Journal.

The Data Protection Commission has said it is engaging with the company ahead of reported warnings to users and will meet with the firm in the coming weeks.

Cronin said the council looks forward to the Commission’s findings.

“Private companies are not gardaí and fundamental rights cannot be trampled on just to make enforcement easier,” the human rights and surveillance policy expert said.

Sky Ireland has been contacted for comment.

Over 20 cease and desist notices were issued to dodgy box operators in February 2024, according to the Federation Against Copyright Theft.

It was the third time that an enforcement operation against dodgy box operators in Ireland had taken place, with the first two happening in March and August 2023. The devices provide illegal access to premium sport, film and streaming channels.

With reporting by Jane Matthews