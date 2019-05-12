Three students rescued after being trapped by tide at base of cliff in west Kerry

Great job tonight guys, 3 female students successfully rescued by the Dingle Coast Guard team from the cliffs near Coumeenole beach on Slea Head, they got trapped by the tide.

THREE YOUNG WOMEN were rescued last night, after they became trapped by the tide at the base of a cliff near Slea Head in west Kerry.

The students became trapped near Coumeenole beach on Slea Head and the alarm was raised around 9pm last night.

Units from Dingle Coast Guard, Valentia Lifeboat and Rescue helicopter 115 were among the emergency services that attended the scene.

One by one, the women were brought to safety in the operation.

RTÉ’s Seán Mac an tSíthigh, reporting from the scene, said that the women were suffering from early stage hypothermia and were brought to hospital in Tralee for treatment.