SLIGO IS BEING added to the remediation scheme for homes damaged by defective concrete blocks.

The mica and pyrite scandal came to national attention in 2021 when homeowners saw that concrete blocks used to build their homes were crumbling.

The government introduced the Enhanced Defective Blocks Scheme in November 2021 to help affected homeowners.

Advertisement

The scheme allows impacted homeowners in counties Clare, Donegal, Limerick, and Mayo to apply for a maximum grant of €420,000.

Sligo is now joining that list – at least one more may still be added.

A meeting of Cabinet today heard that Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien intends to add Sligo to the scheme. It will require the approval of the Dáil and the Seanad to take affect.

Damage has been identified in between 250 and 350 homes in parts of Sligo, according to a report published last February by the Housing Agency.

Donegal and Mayo were the first counties put on the scheme and it was noted at the time that the scheme could be extended to the counties of Clare, Limerick, Sligo and Tipperary. After Sligo is added, just Tipperary will remain outstanding.